A man has been arrested on suspicion of stealing personal protective equipment from his employer.

The 40-year-old was held after Merseyside Police raided a home in Bromborough, Wirral, earlier.

Officers seized a large number of items, including face masks and respirators.

The force declined to comment on the nature of the man's job or the business he works for, but said the raid was a result of "information supplied to us".

Det Insp Nick Suffield added that despite the coronavirus lockdown, "our investigation is ongoing".