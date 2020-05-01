Image copyright Google Image caption Staff at Beechside Residential Care Home moved in more than a month ago

A care home has been praised for protecting 36 residents from coronavirus after staff moved in to the building to ensure they were shielded.

Nine carers at Beechside Residential Care Home in Liverpool volunteered to live at the home on 12 March, the day after the pandemic was declared.

All carers and residents have now tested negative for the virus.

Managing director Keith Waterson said staff were committed to living at the home for a least another month.

They are living in converted offices, while kitchen staff work in a separate part of the building.

As well as their usual duties, the carers are keeping residents occupied with daily exercise, yoga, dance and art classes.

'Dedicated and selfless'

Mr Waterson said: “The staff take my breath away every day. This is a home with its heart in the right place.

"We closed our doors and everyone who came in was temperature checked and screened.

“The hardest part was making the initial decision. This is an unprecedented situation and we had to make the decision early but making that decision put us on the right path and kept us on it.

“The staff initially decided to move in for a month. They have now decided to stay for at least another.”

Jean Judge, whose 91-year-old mother Edith Bradshaw lives at the home, said it was “right decision”.

“The staff are so dedicated and selfless, we can’t thank them enough,” she said.

“It’s hard not seeing my mum but it’s wonderful that every resident has tested negative and she is safe and well.”