A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of another man was found in a house.

Police were called to Blakemere Court in Ellesmere Port at about 03:15 BST on Saturday and discovered the body.

A 22-year-old man from Ellesmere Port has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Cheshire Police said the matter "appears to be an isolated incident" and has appealed for anyone with information to contact them.