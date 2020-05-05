Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was found at Blakemere Court in Ellesmere Port at about 03:15 BST on Saturday

A man has been charged with the murder of a 47-year-old found fatally injured in a house in Cheshire.

Attempts were made to revive the victim when he was found in Blakemere Court, Ellesmere Port, at 03:15 BST on Saturday, but he died at the scene.

A post-mortem examination revealed the man sustained "multiple injuries", police said.

Arkadiusz Kaczmarek, 22, of Blakemere Court, is due to appear before Warrington magistrates on Tuesday.