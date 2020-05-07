Image copyright Family handout Image caption Attempts were made to revive Slawomir Kulesza but he died at the scene

The family of a man who died at a house in Cheshire have said they are "devastated".

Slawomir Kulesza, 47, was found fatally injured at Blakemere Court, Ellesmere Port, at 03:15 BST on Saturday.

Attempts were made to revive Mr Kulesza but he died at the scene. A post-mortem examination revealed he sustained "multiple injuries", police said.

"We are devastated at Slawomir's death and he will be sadly missed by his family and friends," his family said.

Arkadiusz Kaczmarek, 22, of Blakemere Court, has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Chester Crown Court on 24 July.