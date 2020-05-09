Murder arrest after woman 'falls from window' in Prescot
- 9 May 2020
A woman has been found dead after having reportedly fallen from a window in Merseyside.
Police said the woman, in her 40s, was discovered with fatal injuries at Greenall Court, Prescot at about 03:30 BST.
A 38-year-old man was detained at the scene and has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Officers have appealed for any witnesses or anyone with any information to contact them.