A woman has been found dead after having reportedly fallen from a window in Merseyside.

Police said the woman, in her 40s, was discovered with fatal injuries at Greenall Court, Prescot at about 03:30 BST.

A 38-year-old man was detained at the scene and has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Officers have appealed for any witnesses or anyone with any information to contact them.