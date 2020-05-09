Liverpool

Murder arrest after woman 'falls from window' in Prescot

  • 9 May 2020
Greenall Court Image copyright Google
Image caption The woman, in her 40s, was found with fatal injuries at Greenall Court, Prescot

A woman has been found dead after having reportedly fallen from a window in Merseyside.

Police said the woman, in her 40s, was discovered with fatal injuries at Greenall Court, Prescot at about 03:30 BST.

A 38-year-old man was detained at the scene and has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Officers have appealed for any witnesses or anyone with any information to contact them.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites