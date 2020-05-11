Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Merseyside Police want to speak to this man about two incidents

Police have issued a photograph of a man wanted on suspicion of two racially aggravated incidents at a takeaway.

During the first, on North Hill Street in the Toxteth area of Liverpool on 22 April, he is alleged to have threatened staff.

He returned on 2 May when he made physical threats before spitting on take-away staff.

"This sort of vile behaviour should not be tolerated by anyone in our community," said Merseyside Police.

A spokesman said the man had been rude, made threats and also spat at staff carrying out their jobs.

"In the current climate where we are all on high alert, this is simply unacceptable," the spokesman added.

"We want to speak to this man as we believe he could have crucial information in regards to these incidents."