Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Plans for two cycle routes into the city are set to open by the weekend

A £2m plan to open up to 62 miles (100km) of temporary cycle lanes in Liverpool to boost safety as the coronavirus lockdown eases has been approved.

Two routes into the city centre have been identified for the lanes and are set to be in use by the weekend.

Mayor Joe Anderson said the lockdown had presented a "unique opportunity" to move ahead with the scheme.

Wider pavements and street furniture will also encourage social distancing.

Mr Anderson said air quality had improved in the city centre thanks to a reduction in traffic during the pandemic.

He said: "I think we've got a unique opportunity to make changes that will benefit everybody within the city.

"Hopefully these measures will provide businesses and their workforce strong alternatives if they don't want to use public transport and don't have access to a car."

Full details of the cycle lanes, including routes through Aigburth and West Derby, can be viewed here.

Liverpool Green Party leader Tom Crone welcomed the scheme but said he hoped it would expand.

"So far two routes have been announced, so not yet a vast network," he said.

"Let's hope there is a real commitment to achieve that though. I will keep making my suggestions and pushing for the most ambitious scheme possible"