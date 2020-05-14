Image copyright Google Image caption The standard fee to use the Mersey Tunnels, which connect Liverpool and Wirral, is £1.80

Mersey tunnel tolls have been reinstated after they were suspended to support key workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Charges were halted temporarily when lockdown was announced in March.

The decision to reinstate tolls was made as people are expected to return to work, said Liverpool City Region Chief Executive Frank Rogers.

Lockdown restrictions have cost the combined authority £5m a month in lost revenue, said a spokesman.

The return of non-essential traffic following the easing of restrictions has seen journeys double through both the Birkenhead and Wallasey tunnels.

Merseytravel said social distancing should still be observed and face coverings where appropriate.

Tunnel users will be asked to pay by Fast tag, contactless bank card, or the exact cash amount as staff will be unable to give change, to protect both customers and staff.

Mr Rogers said a reduction in ferry and bus usage and the closure of the Beatles Story had also impacted city finances.

Mersey Ferry commuter services have also started running again after they were temporarily suspended due to a significant decrease in demand.