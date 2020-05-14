Image copyright Cheshire Police Image caption Jordan Cunliffe was jailed in 2008 for the murder of Garry Newlove

A murderer will not be freed from prison after reportedly hosting an alcohol-fuelled party in his cell to celebrate his potential release.

Jordan Cunliffe was 16 when he was jailed for killing Garry Newlove in Warrington, Cheshire, in 2007.

A decision on whether to release the 28-year-old was adjourned after an "incident" at an open prison, the Parole Board said.

Mr Newlove's widow said she had been left feeling "sick to her stomach".

Salesman Mr Newlove, 47, was killed when he confronted a drunken gang of youths that had vandalised his wife's car in August 2007.

Cunliffe was given a life sentence after being convicted under the law of joint enterprise and ordered to serve at least 12 years behind bars when he was jailed in 2008.

A psychologist, probation officer and prison official supported his release at a Parole Board hearing in December.

But, according to a summary of the panel's decision, their backing was withdrawn following the "incident" at the open prison where he was being held.

Cunliffe has since returned to closed conditions with a recommendation that he could go back to an open prison to undertake "additional training", the report added.

Image copyright Cheshire Police Image caption Garry Newlove was murdered by teenagers outside his home in 2007

Mr Newlove's wife Baroness Helen Newlove, who served as victims' commissioner from 2012 until 2019, said she discovered the details of Cunliffe's breach when she was contacted by a journalist.

"I'm even more disgusted that he's now been recommended to go back to open prison for training," she said.

"He was sentenced for an alcohol-fuelled attack.

"I'm going to be looking into the realms of the parole system. It feels like they are laughing at Garry again."

Cunliffe was jailed alongside Adam Swellings, who has yet to be referred to the Parole Board, and Stephen Sorton, who has been deemed suitable for release.