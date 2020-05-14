Image copyright Google Image caption A man's body was discovered in the house

A man has died after a garden fire developed "out of control" and spread to his house, said fire crews.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) was called to a property in Canterbury Way, Netherton at about 18:00 BST on Wednesday.

When firefighters arrived, they found an outbuilding fully engulfed in flames and the body of a man inside the house.

His death is believed to be the result of a tragic accident, MFRS said.

"The cause and the circumstances have been investigated by the police and our incident investigation team," Mark Thomas from MFRS said.

"The initial investigation indicates this was a tragic accident after a garden fire has developed out of control."