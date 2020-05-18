Image copyright Liverpool Archdiocese Image caption Bishop Vincent Malone tested positive for the disease last week

A retired Roman Catholic bishop has died with coronavirus days after being admitted to hospital.

The Right Reverend Vincent Malone, 88, an auxiliary bishop of Liverpool Archdiocese, died earlier in the Royal Liverpool Hospital.

Liverpool-born Bishop Malone was formerly the dean of Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral.

Cardinal Vincent Nichols, leader of England's Roman Catholic community, has led tributes to him.

The cardinal said: "As a fairly young priest I was sent to live for a few years at the clergy house of the Metropolitan Cathedral in Liverpool - I remember his endless patience to get right every aspect of the work of the Cathedral; his unfailing courtesy with every person he met, even those who were occasionally very difficult; his kindness to those in need - he came to the door."

The city's mayor Joe Anderson said: "He was an unsung hero who did a lot of good work behind the scenes.

"As a practising Catholic myself I found him to be a lovely, humble, gentle man who was very well respected by people of all faiths and none."

Bishop Malone, who was ordained a priest in 1955, was responsible for organising the northern English leg of Pope John Paul II's historic UK visit in 1982 which included both of Liverpool's cathedrals.

Image copyright Paul Dempsey Image caption Liverpool's mayor described the bishop as an unsung hero

He is also remembered for his improvised outdoor Mass led with a megaphone on the cathedral piazza on the day after the 1989 Hillsborough disaster.

Father Malone, who was made a bishop by Pope John Paul a month later, closed the main cathedral door as it was crammed with more than 3,000 people attending the main Mass for the grieving city.

"It was a very unusual experience, I thought my megaphone would be one where I held a talk piece to my mouth but instead I had to speak into the trumpet directly," he told the BBC on the tragedy's 25th anniversary.

A Liverpool Archdiocese spokesman said the bishop, who retired in 2006, tested positive for the virus last week.