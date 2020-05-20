Image copyright Cheshire Constabulary Image caption Jamie Simpson is currently serving 11 years and six months for conspiracy to supply cocaine

A drugs gang ringleader has been ordered to forfeit more than £6m after he was jailed over one of the UK's largest ever cocaine seizures.

The £20m ($24m) drugs haul was confiscated from a van on the M6 motorway in Cheshire in 2018.

Jamie Simpson, 32, and his associates were surrounded by armed police before being arrested near Knutsford.

Liverpool Crown Court ordered Simpson, who was jailed for 11 years, to forfeit his profits from the gang's dealing.

The order was made during a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing, Cheshire Constabulary said.

Det Ch Insp Giles Pierce said a six million figure was largely "unheard of" in these sorts of cases.

But he added: "This is due to the fact that Simpson was involved in one of the largest in-land cocaine seizures in this country.

"More than £6m of that cocaine belonged to Simpson and the remaining amount would have been purchased by other criminals."

The detective said the Proceeds of Crime Act gives police the power to take away anything of value that Simpson may purchase after his release.

"This means he will never live the lavish lifestyle he did when he was operating his criminal enterprise," he said.

Twenty one people were convicted following an investigation called Operation Dreadnought into two organised crime gangs in Warrington, one of which was led by Simpson.

Police said the gangs led "cash-rich" lives and drove fast, high-powered cars, but their extravagant lifestyles raised suspicions.

Cheshire police and crime commissioner David Keane said the money seized will be reinvested back into local community groups via grants to make their area a safer place.