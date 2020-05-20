Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Aerial footage shows firefighters attempting to hose down the flames

A huge fire has broken out at a plastics recycling plant.

The blaze, on the Sankey Valley industrial estate in Newton-le-Willows, Merseyside, started just after 11:00 BST.

Aerial footage shows fire crews attempting to hose down the flames, which can be seen emerging from the roof of the building.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said crews were working in "really challenging" weather conditions.

A major incident was declared as 20 fire engines were despatched to the scene.

A local caravan site was evacuated but there are no reports of any injuries.