Image copyright RNLI Image caption The Hilbre Islands remain closed to the public

A warning has been issued after 25 visitors were stranded on coastal islands which are closed to the public during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lifeboat crews were alerted after the people were cut off by the tide on the Hilbre Islands, off the Wirral coast.

Hoylake and West Kirby RNLI decided none of the group were in immediate danger on Monday and they were left to return to shore once it was safe.

A lifeboat spokesman issued a reminder that the islands are closed.

Twenty people were stranded on Middle Eye and five on Hilbre Island, the RNLI said.

All 25 people agreed to stay on the islands for six hours as lifeboat crews were not allowed to bring anyone off who was medically fit, due to coronavirus restrictions.

Hoylake RNLI hovercraft commander Harry Jones said: "In these exceptional times when there are no RNLI beach lifeguards on duty, it's more important than ever that anyone visiting the coast understands the risks.

"The Hilbre Islands also remain closed at the moment due to the coronavirus pandemic."