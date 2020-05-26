Image copyright Edmund Sumner Image caption Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram said without extra support the region faces a deficit of £250m

The Liverpool City Region is "staring into a funding black hole" as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the area's politicians have said.

The combined authority's Metro Mayor, Steve Rotheram, and its six council leaders have written to the prime minister demanding "fair funding".

They claim the region has seen higher than average infection and mortality rates from Covid-19.

The government cited "unprecedented" support for public services.

Mr Rotheram said that, without additional help, the region faces a £250m deficit.

He said: "This is not special pleading. At the beginning of this crisis, local authorities were told by government to do 'whatever it takes' to support communities and that's what we have done.

"We have a higher percentage of people that fall into the 'at risk' category, and obviously that means we have to provide more support for that group."

In the week ending 8 May, the North West had the highest weekly count of Covid-19 related deaths, with 597 death certificates mentioning a confirmed or suspected case of the disease, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Leaders of the five Merseyside councils plus Halton argued that their share of the £3.2bn of additional funding provided for local authorities is not enough.

In the letter, they say they are spending an extra £10m a week to protect local residents, and over the next six months estimate the bill to be about £341m.

Mr Rotheram said: "With only £100m allocated so far from central government, concern is growing that local authorities here are staring into a funding black hole of of almost a quarter of a billion pounds.

"Our councils have done what the government asked them to do and therefore they should be recompensed for the money they've paid up".

A HM Treasury spokesman said: "The government has announced unprecedented support for public services, workers and businesses to protect against the current economic emergency.

"This funding will... ensure that vital services such as adult and children's social care services continue to be provided."