Ricky Tomlinson's strike conviction to be reviewed

Image caption A play United We Stand explored the convictions of the Shrewsbury 24

The Royle Family star Ricky Tomlinson's 1972 conviction for picketing offences will be reviewed by appeal judges.

The Liverpool actor who also starred in Brookside was one of the pickets known as the Shrewsbury 24 convicted for conspiracy.

Tomlinson, now 80, was jailed for two years but has campaigned to have the convictions overturned.

The Criminal Cases Review Commission has referred his case for appeal along with 13 others from the Shrewsbury 24.

In the 1970s, the TV actor, whose real name is Eric, worked as a building site plasterer.

During the builders strike on 6 September 1972, striking workers visited building sites to persuade non-union members to down tools.

Fifteen weeks later he and 23 others were accused of offences under the Conspiracy Act such as intimidating workers and violent picketing.

All but one pleaded not guilty with six men, including Tomlinson, given jail terms.

Image caption Ricky Tomlinson is best known for his TV roles such as Jim Royle in the Royle Family and Bobby Grant in Brookside

Tomlinson has always maintained his innocence and been part of a campaign group fighting to clear their names.

He previously said: "I would like to have my name cleared before I die.

"It has caused me a lot of pain and upset over the years but I am confident we will finally get justice."

In 2014, Tomlinson starred in a play about the Shrewbury 24 called United We Stand.

The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) announced on Tuesday it had referred the convictions of a further six members of the Shrewsbury 24 to the Court of Appeal in London.

These include Tomlinson and George Murray as well as four applications from the families of Alfred James, Samuel Warburton, Graham Roberts and John Seaburg, who have since died.

It follows eight referrals on 4 March regarding John Jones, John Clee, William Pierce, Terence Renshaw, Patrick Butcher and Bernard Williams plus Kenneth O'Shea and Dennis Warren who have both since died.

"It will now be for the Court of Appeal to hear the appeals and decide whether or not to quash these convictions," it said.

The CCRC is an independent public body responsible for investigating suspected miscarriages of criminal justice.