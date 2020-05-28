Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Police have stepped up patrols on the canal towpath in Bootle after the 'appalling, unprovoked attack'

A man and woman were kicked into a canal on Merseyside in an "appalling, unprovoked" attack, police said.

The couple were walking along a towpath in Bootle at 19:45 BST on Tuesday when they were approached by a group of teenagers who asked them for the time.

Two of the males then kicked the pair into the water, before the gang made off towards The Strand.

The man and woman attended hospital as a precaution after the incident but were uninjured.

Det Insp Catherine Walsh said: "This was an appalling, unprovoked attack which could've resulted in serious injuries or worse".

A spokesman for Merseyside Police said the group, aged between 15 and 18, had a white scooter with them during the incident near Vaux Crescent.

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police.