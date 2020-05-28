Image copyright Google Image caption Whiston Hospital has denied it caused or contributed to the 30-year-old's death

Detectives are investigating the death of a 30-year-old woman who was given a paracetamol overdose in hospital.

Laura Higginson died at Whiston Hospital in Merseyside in April 2017.

St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust said it accepted she had been given a paracetamol overdose, but "expressly denied" it had caused or contributed to her death.

Mrs Higginson's family have welcomed the decision to open an inquest into her death.

John Doyle, principal lawyer at Slater and Gordon who are representing her family, said it was "disappointing" that Mrs Higginson's husband Antony and her family had had to wait "so long" for answers.

A spokeswoman for Merseyside Police confirmed "an investigation is currently under way following the death of Laura Higginson at Whiston Hospital".

A spokeswoman for the hospital trust said it offered its "sincere condolences" to Mrs Higginson's family, but added "following her death, an immediate and thorough investigation was carried out".

Mrs Higginson's inquest was adjourned on Thursday to a date to be fixed, Sefton, Knowsley and St Helens coroner's office said.