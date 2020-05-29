Image copyright Google Image caption Michael Rainsford died after he was shot through a house window on Harrington Road in Litherland

Detectives investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Merseyside have arrested four more people.

Michael Rainsford, 20, died after he was shot through a house window on Harrington Road, Litherland on 7 April.

A 45-year-old woman from Seaforth, and three men aged 38, 29 and 26 from Bootle, arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of murder have been bailed.

A 22-year-old man from Seaforth and two 17-year-olds from Kirkby and Netherton have previously been bailed.

They were arrested on 10 April, police said.

Mr Rainsford was taken to hospital but he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

Officers believe the offenders were travelling on an electric bike.

Det Supt Richie Salter said investigations continue and urged anyone with information to come forward.