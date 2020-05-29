Liverpool

Missing Liverpool teenagers found after nine-day search

  • 29 May 2020
Andrew O'Brien and Elliot Ryan Image copyright Merseyside Police
Image caption Police had appealed for help to find missing teenagers Andrew O'Brien, left, and Elliot Ryan

Two teenagers who went missing from Liverpool for more than a week have been found.

Andrew O'Brien, 14, was last seen at home on the night of 20 May while Elliot Ryan, 15, was reported missing the next day.

It was believed the teenagers might have travelled to Cornwall together, Merseyside Police said.

The force said the pair had since been found "safe and well" but declined to say where they were discovered.

No further details were released but officers thanked the public for their help.

