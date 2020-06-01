Image copyright BBC Sport Image caption Richard Mawson became seriously ill with coronavirus two weeks after the game

The family of a man who died with Covid-19 after mingling with Spanish fans outside a football match in Liverpool has called for an inquiry into why the match went ahead.

Richard Mawson, 70, was "fit and healthy" before going to see Liverpool v Atletico Madrid on 11 March, but died on 17 April, his wife Mary said.

In halting football two days later, the government "acted too late", she said

The government said many factors could influence cases in a particular area.

About 3,000 Madrid fans travelled to Anfield for the game which was allowed to go ahead despite the Spanish city already being under partial lockdown.

'Difficult to take'

Mrs Mawson said her husband was "fit and healthy" before the match, but was admitted to Aintree Hospital two weeks later after finding he was "completely breathless" and had developed Covid-19 symptoms.

She said she wanted a public inquiry to establish why the match was allowed to go ahead, adding that despite being "a lifelong football supporter", her husband would not have taken unnecessary risks.

"You go and do what your government tells you," she said.

"The government acted too late."

Her son Jamie said he was certain his "loving, caring, funny" father had caught the virus at the game, adding that his sudden downturn in health had been a severe shock.

"He had no underlying health conditions, so for him to deteriorate in such a fashion has been so difficult to take."

Liverpool supporters group The Spirit of Shankly said it had raised concerns at a council-chaired safety meeting two days before the match.

"We were told it would go ahead in accordance with government advice," a spokesman said.

It was announced on 24 April that the city council would investigate the impact of the match on the spread of the disease in the city, following calls from Liverpool City Region Mayor Steve Rotheram for an independent inquiry.

The scientist leading the UK's largest Covid-19 tracking project has said coronavirus "hotspots" were found after the game, which increased rates of cases locally "several-fold".

A government spokesperson said: "There are many factors that could influence the number of cases in a particular area, including population density, age, general health, and the position of an area on the pandemic curve."