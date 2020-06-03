Image copyright Jon Super Image caption "I am grateful to students, graduates and staff who have educated me," says LIPA founding principal

The co-founder of Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts has said he regrets not backing the Black Lives Matter movement after a student backlash.

Mark Featherstone-Witty said he thought the campaign, opposed to the killing of George Floyd, was "political", tweeting that "every life matters".

In a statement, he later admitted he was unaware the phrase had been used to "diminish the fight against racism".

"I am grateful to students, graduates and staff who have educated me."

'Poor judgement'

Mr Featherstone-Witty, who co-founded LIPA with Paul McCartney, had initially rejected calls from students to support the movement.

A statement, attributed to him, read: "We have never commented on world events, instead we apply and adhere to our eight corporate values that include a respect for diversity and equality. Every life matters.

"We stand in solidarity with those fighting racism and prejudice world-wide."

The tweet published on Tuesday was deleted minutes later followed by an apology from LIPA which replaced 'Every life matters' with Black Lives Matter but it had already provoked a flurry of angry comments.

LIPA student Gaia Ahuja said she was "disgusted" at his use of the phrase which she said did not represent the college as a whole.

"It undermines, ignores and disregards all of the pain, prejudice and struggles black people have faced for hundreds of years and will continue to face if something isn't done."

Adding: "There is nothing political about human rights."

Ebony Chamberlain-King, a LIPA graduate, said she was "infuriated" Mr Featherstone-Witty had ignored calls to support black students and graduates.

She said it was "poor judgement" and set up a petition calling on him to resign.

Image copyright Liverpool City Council Image caption Some buildings in Liverpool were lit purple on Tuesday night

In response, Mr Featherstone-Witty said he regrets initially thinking the movement was "a political one" which made him, on LIPA's behalf, "reticent to comment".

"The battle against racism and prejudice is beyond politics [and] an issue of human rights."

He said he was unaware the phrase "every life matters" had come to be associated with criticism of Black Lives Matter.

"If I had, I would never have used it and I deeply regret any offence caused."

LIPA said it has not received a petition calling for him to step down but said he was "always happy to enter into constructive conversations with students".

There have been global protests since footage showed Mr Floyd, 46, being arrested on 25 May in Minneapolis and a white police officer continuing to kneel on his neck even when he pleaded that he could not breathe.

Hundreds of people gathered outside St George's Hall in Liverpool on Tuesday night as part of a Black Lives Matter protests and some buildings in the city were lit purple in tribute.