Chester Zoo says its future remains "on a knife edge", despite a government pledge to provide financial support as it struggles during lockdown.

The zoo, which has been closed since 21 March, costs £1.6m a month to run and gets 97% of its income from visitors.

On Sunday Cheshire Conservative MPs held an online meeting with Zac Goldsmith, minister for animal welfare.

Dr Kieran Mullan MP said Mr Goldsmith promised "whatever it takes" to support the zoo through the pandemic.

He said: "I wanted to make sure Zac knew the strength of feeling amongst my constituents and across Cheshire, and the pride people have in Chester Zoo and how important it is we make sure the government gets behind them.

"We have been able to secure a commitment from Zac that the government will do whatever it takes to support Chester Zoo through the pandemic. '

"The zoo will need financial support and Zac was clear this will be provided..

Chester Zoo has turned to crowdfunding, raising over £2m after it said lockdown had left it "at risk of extinction".

But the chief operating officer Jamie Christon said they were still anticipating making redundancies, and had already opened a voluntary release scheme.

He said: "Whilst we very much welcome that news of our plight has clearly caught the attention of politicians, it doesn't change the fact we are still on a knife edge.

"What we really need to know are the details of any discussed financial support as we are yet to receive a clear plan of action.

"Every day the zoo is forced to remain closed is another day closer to our gates staying shut forever.

"The most effective support the government could provide right now, is to allow us - just like car showrooms, non-essential shops and other outdoor gardens - to put in place our already council-approved, Covid-secure plan, reopen safely and continue to prevent extinction."

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) has been approached for comment.