Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Police want to speak to a man they think may have passed a man carrying a golf club

Police believe a man who died after being attacked a year ago by a man with a golf club was “specifically targeted”.

Terence Dunn was assaulted on 18 June last year in Norris Green, Liverpool.

Although he initially recovered, the 49-year-old died three months after “complications stemming from the assault”

One year on, police have issued an appeal for a man who they believe may have seen his attacker.

Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Terence Dunn was assaulted by a man carrying a golf club on 18 June last year in Norris Green, Liverpool

“Terry was well-known and liked in the community but it seems that he was specifically targeted and we suspect the offender may have had a grudge against him and was trying to send a strong message,” said Detective Inspector Tracey Martin.

"We are now continuing our search for another man, believed to be in his 70s, who we think may live locally and would have passed the man carrying a golf club on the day of the assault.

“We are determined to find the person responsible and put them before the courts.

“The family of Mr Dunn deserve to know who is responsible for his death and we are committed to seeking justice for them.”

Three men arrested on suspicion of murder and a 54-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder have been released on conditional bail.