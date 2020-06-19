Image copyright Storyhouse Image caption The Storyhouse in Chester has been closed since 13 March

A Cheshire theatre is looking to transform into a cinema in a "straightforward fight for survival".

Chester's Storyhouse said there was "a very real threat" it "could be out of business by Christmas" due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The complex, which is home to a theatre, cinema, restaurant and library, has been closed since March.

Artistic director Alex Clifton said: "We have got to a point where we need to get on with ways to survive."

Cinemas are expected to be able to open on 4 July but theatres are not.

'Joyful moments'

Mr Clifton said: "Eighty per cent of our income comes from the box office and we've had to cancel our open-air theatre season, which accounts for one fifth of our annual ticketed income.

"We've got to a point, like many theatres across the country, that we could be out of business by Christmas. It is a very real threat.

"We'll do what we can. If we can't gather people together around a stage, we'll bring them together around a screen."

The Storyhouse plans to turn its 485-seat theatre into a cinema to run alongside its existing 100-seat cinema. However, both will be running at 25% capacity, with social distancing and one-way systems in place.

The on-site restaurant will also offer a takeaway service.

Mr Clifton added: "Ultimately our aim is to offer shared experiences and joyful moments. We are desperate to get back to serving our community and fulfilling that mission."