Image copyright Ken Ward Image caption The victim was shot while he was sitting in car at a drive-thru

Four men have been arrested after another man was shot in a car at a McDonald's drive-thru.

The 21-year-old victim suffered leg injuries in the attack in Bromborough at about 17:30 BST on Thursday, Merseyside Police said.

He was taken to hospital and was in a stable condition. Police said they believed it was a "targeted" attack.

Four men, aged between 19 and 33, are being held on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

Police have appealed for information and issued an image of a man they want to talk to about the attack.