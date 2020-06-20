Image copyright Google Image caption A man was seen with a knife in Mirfield Street

Two men and a woman have been injured in a stabbing in Liverpool.

Police were called to Mirfield Street at about 09:30 BST following reports of a man with a knife.

Paramedics later found a man with stab wounds to his stomach, who has been taken to hospital. Another man and a woman were found with head injuries, which are not thought to be serious.

A 27-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman, both from Liverpool, have been arrested on suspicion of assault.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.