Image copyright Ken Ward Image caption The victim was shot in the leg while sitting in a car outside a McDonald's branch

A man has been charged with attempted murder after another man was shot in a car at a McDonald's drive-thru.

The 21-year-old victim was shot in the leg in the attack in Bromborough at about 17:30 BST on Thursday, Merseyside Police said.

He was taken to hospital and is in a stable condition.

David Pugh, 32, of Woolfall Crescent, Huyton has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm. He is due to appear in court on Monday.

Three other men have also been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.