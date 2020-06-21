Liverpool

McDonald's drive-thru shooting: Man charged

  • 21 June 2020
McDonald's in Bromborough Image copyright Ken Ward
Image caption The victim was shot in the leg while sitting in a car outside a McDonald's branch

A man has been charged with attempted murder after another man was shot in a car at a McDonald's drive-thru.

The 21-year-old victim was shot in the leg in the attack in Bromborough at about 17:30 BST on Thursday, Merseyside Police said.

He was taken to hospital and is in a stable condition.

David Pugh, 32, of Woolfall Crescent, Huyton has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm. He is due to appear in court on Monday.

Three other men have also been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites