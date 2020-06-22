Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to the pub in the early hours

Seven men and a woman have been arrested after police raided a pub where people had barricaded themselves in the premises.

Merseyside Police said more than 100 people attended an illegal gathering at about 00:30 BST in The Britannia, Latimer Street in Vauxhall, Liverpool.

A number of people who barricaded themselves inside started throwing beer and missiles when police arrived.

The seven, aged 21 to 33, were held for violent disorder and drugs offences.

Police were called over reports of loud music and rowdiness at the venue.

'Think twice'

Det Insp Phil Atkinson said: "This is appalling behaviour and saddens me to see officers being put at risk from those flouting government guidelines.

"Restrictions have been eased but by no means is this pandemic over and nor should we treat it like it is."

He added: "If government advice had been followed, we wouldn't have had to attend this gathering and our resources could have been better used elsewhere.

"I hope those who both hosted and attended this event think twice about their actions and will avoid these gatherings in the future."

He said the premises' licence had been surrendered after discussions between police the landlord, premises licence-holder and Liverpool City Council.

Det Insp Atkinson added: "I hope this also shows others in this industry that we will actively seek closure orders or reviews where necessary and those responsible will face punishment."