Image caption The council fears a worse recession than the 1980s

Liverpool City Council has submitted a £1.4bn five-year recovery plan to the government to avoid a "socio-economic crisis" caused by the pandemic.

The Liverpool Economic Recovery Plan (LERP), which aims to avert a recession "deeper than the 1980s", has been sent to the prime minister and chancellor.

Commissioned by Mayor Joe Anderson, it is backed by 72 commercial, legal, financial and cultural leaders.

It aims to deliver more than 45,000 jobs and apprenticeships.

The government has been asked for comment but has yet to respond.

Image caption Mayor Joe Anderson has previously warned the city may decide to issue a section 114 notice

Mr Anderson said the lockdown had left cities like Liverpool in economic paralysis. He said the council had two options - "wait for events to unfold or take action".

He added: "Liverpool has acted."

The mayor said the city had undergone a renaissance over the past two decades and "we are not about to let the momentum slip".

The detailed 178-page report, which is co-signed by Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram, envisages partnerships between the public and private sectors focussing on four themes - innovation, housing, employment and creativity.

Analysis - Claire Hamilton, Political Reporter, BBC Merseyside

This is a big deal for Liverpool, a city keen to be first off the starting blocks with an ambitious recovery plan, which boosts its economy post both Covid-19 and Brexit.

It's true that the city's mayor has been extremely vocal about the dire state of its finances, big holes in the balance sheet, which he blames central government.

This strategy shows the other narrative of Liverpool; the "can-do" attitude, the successful knowledge, tech and arts sectors and the projects which are already part-funded. The report isn't just politicians talking either, it's business and the private sector as well.

This might well make it more appealing to this Conservative government, when previous administrations haven't always had an easy relationship with Liverpool.

The report, due to be endorsed by the city cabinet on 3 July, identifies more than 25 projects that could begin this year and speed up the city's coronavirus comeback.

These include a new cruise terminal, a major housing development next to the International Festival Gardens site and the next phase of the city's health innovation campus.

Co-authored by independent economic consultants, it requests £200m of central government funding for physical construction and more than £267m for apprenticeship and skills training programmes.

Mr Anderson has previously warned the city may decide to issue a section 114 notice but the authority said on Wednesday it planned to set a revised budget in September to address a £58.6m shortfall

