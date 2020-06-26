Liverpool

Liverpool FC: Ecstatic fans party on the streets

  • 26 June 2020
Liverpool fans celebrate outside Anfield Image copyright AFP
Image caption Liverpool FC have won the Premier League for the first time

Jubilant Liverpool FC fans descended on the streets outside Anfield and in the city centre in their thousands to celebrate winning the Premier League.

Supporters gathered throughout the city to mark the occasion with singing, dancing and fireworks.

Chelsea's 2-1 win against Manchester City on Thursday evening handed the Reds their first Premier League title.

Fans rushed to Anfield as well as congregating outside the city's Bombed Out Church.

Fans celebrate Liverpool becoming Premier League Champions outside Anfield Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Thousands of fans rushed to the club's Anfield ground to celebrate
Fans holding a replica trophy wearing a Jurgen Klopp mask Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Jurgen Klopp was actually celebrating with his players in a hotel
Huge crowd outside Anfield Image copyright EPA
Image caption Many supporters wore masks and some lit flares
Fans celebrate Liverpool winning the Premier League title Image copyright AFP/Getty Images
Image caption While others were singing and dancing into the night
Liverpool fans celebrate outside Anfield Image copyright PA Media
Image caption Chelsea's victory over Manchester City handed Liverpool the title
Crowd of Liverpool fans in front of The Kop celebrating Premier League title win Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The club had not won a top-flight title for 30 years
A Liverpool fan celebrates winning the Premier League as he sits on a statue of Bill Shankly outside Anfield Image copyright Reuters
Image caption One fan climbed on to the Bill Shankly statue
Two Liverpool fans celebrate with replica Premier League trophy outside Anfield Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Jordan Henderson will be getting his hands on this soon
Fans celebrate Liverpool winning the Premier League title outside Anfield stadium Image copyright AFP/Getty Images
Image caption Roads were understandably closed around Anfield

