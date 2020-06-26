Toxteth death: Murder inquiry launched after man 'stabbed'
- 26 June 2020
Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man in Liverpool.
The emergency services were called to a house in Oakham Street, Toxteth, at about 06:15 BST after reports a man had been stabbed.
The victim, who is yet to be formally identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, with the cause of death still to be established.
The scene has been cordoned off for “forensic enquiries”.
Officers are also looking at CCTV of the area.