Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The line would run from St John's Beacon (highlighted right) to Central Library (highlighted left)

The man behind plans for a zip line in Liverpool said the project would be sensitive to the city’s heritage, despite fears it could lead to the "Disneyfication" of the city centre.

Zip World's proposal would see an aerial wire run from St John's Beacon to Liverpool Central Library.

Owner Sean Taylor said the attraction would boost tourism and create jobs.

The city's Liberal Democrats started a petition against it, saying: “Liverpool city centre is not a funfair.”

Councillors will discuss the plans, recommended for approval, on Tuesday. If approved, it would be the UK’s first urban zip wire and could open in 2021.

Image copyright Zip World Image caption Zip World runs three zip line attractions in North Wales

Mr Taylor said he was aware of the proximity of the Hillsborough memorial to the potential route and promised the project would be sensitive to the city’s heritage.

“The overall response to our plans has been extremely positive, but we are aware of the concerns and take on board these comments,” he said.

“We have also worked on ensuring our plans recognise the sensitivity of the heritage assets and have worked hard to ensure the proposal does not compromise their setting.”

City centre councillor Nick Small called the idea “barmy”, while Lib Dem leader Richard Kemp said: “There are right places and wrong places to have a zip wire and this is definitely a wrong one.”

Mr Small also fears the zip wire would “shatter” the calm of St John’s Gardens. "There are many memorials there and people come there to get away from everything," he said.

"That'll be shattered by having hundreds of screaming people on a zip wire. The people behind this should look for a better location."

The company currently runs three zip lines in Snowdonia National Park.