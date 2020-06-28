Image copyright PA Media Image caption A firework is though to have sparked a small blaze at the Royal Liver Building

A man has been charged over a fire at the landmark Liver Building as Liverpool fans celebrated the Premier League title win.

Crews quickly extinguished the small blaze on a balcony on Friday.

Matthew Egglesden, 19, of Turning Lane, Scarisbrick, has been charged with causing criminal damage and launching fireworks in a public place.

Another man was charged with assault after a 32-year-old man suffered serious head injuries at the gathering.

Craig Campbell, 26, of Lemon Street, Kirkdale, and Mr Egglesden will appear at Liverpool City Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Fifteen people arrested on suspicion of violent disorder have been bailed while investigations continue.

Thirty-four people were injured, including three who are in a serious condition, after fans celebrated the club's first league win in 30 years.