Man in court over Liverpool party firework blaze

Image copyright PA Media Image caption A firework is thought to be what caused a blaze at the Royal Liver Building

A man has appeared in court accused of causing £10,000 of damage to the Royal Liver Building with a firework thrown as fans celebrated Liverpool's Premier League title win.

Matthew Egglesden, 19, of Turning Lane, Scarisbrick, has been charged with criminal damage caused by arson.

City magistrates bailed him to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on 27 July.

The court heard glass was broken and damage was caused to a first-floor balcony, decking and stonework.

Mr Egglesden has also been charged with throwing a firework in a public place.

Thomas Hanlon, prosecuting, said a firework hit the front of the building, dropped down and then ignited. It was put out by fire crews.

'Respectable family'

The fire damage was among various incidents on Friday night as thousands of fans gathered at Pier Head to mark the club becoming champions of England for the first time in 30 years.

The full cost of the damage has yet to be confirmed and could rise, the court was told.

Videos of fireworks being discharged towards the building were shared on social media and the defendant's family contacted the police to say he was a person featured in the footage, the court heard.

Christopher Mantle, defending, said: "He comes from a very respectable family. His father saw the image, recognised his son and collectively it was thought they should immediately contact the police."

He said the defendant accepted he had discharged a firework but the issue would be whether his was the firework that caused the damage.

Craig Campbell, 26, of Lemon Street, Kirkdale, also appeared charged with assault after a 32-year-old man suffered serious head injuries at the gathering.

He was also released on bail to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on 27 July.