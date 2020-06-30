Image copyright Google Image caption The category D prison was visited by HM Inspectorate of Prisons

A prison has been criticised for being too strict with inmates' freedoms amid efforts to protect them from coronavirus.

A decision to stop prisoners moving around HMP Thorn Cross in Cheshire "was not defensible", a report found.

The open jail was criticised after external doors to house units were locked for much of the day.

Inmates had also been prevented from leaving to attend work, leading to job losses.

This restrictions were at odds with the ethos of an open prison, the prison watchdog said.

There have been no positive Covid-19 tests among inmates at Thorn Cross, which also houses young offenders.

HM Inspectorate of Prisons inspectors visited the Category D prison on 9 June as part of efforts to assess the response to the pandemic.

Visits were also made to HMP Ford in West Sussex and HMP Sudbury in Derbyshire.

It noted that all three open prisons had taken "successful action" to protect prisoners.

'Striking variation'

But inspectors outlined a "striking variation" in the measures prisons were taking to limit the risk of infection.

Ford and Sudbury prisoners "continued to enjoy the freedom of an open prison" while house units at Thorn Cross "were locked for much of the day with prisoners only allowed outside at their designated exercise times".

One death had been reported in the first week of April at Sudbury, the report found.

At Ford there had been four symptomatic prisoners and two staff members who had tested positive for the virus.

At Thorn Cross, no prisoners had tested positive, but one staff member had.

Inspectors also found variations in the way the prisons identified essential workers.

A limited number of prisoners had been accepted as essential workers at Ford and Sudbury and continued to work, the report found.

But no prisoners had been deemed as essential workers at Thorn Cross and some had lost or were at risk of losing their job.

This was described as "very concerning" by inspectors.