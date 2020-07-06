Man and woman rescued from sea in New Brighton
- 6 July 2020
A man and a woman have been rescued after going into the sea, police have said.
One person has been taken to hospital after getting into difficulty in water off the coast of New Brighton, Merseyside, the North West Ambulance Service said.
It was not clear how they ended up in the water, and police said an investigation was continuing.
The extent of their injuries was not known.
