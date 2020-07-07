Image copyright Crimestoppers Image caption Mark Fitzgibbon was suspected of being on the run in the Netherlands

A fugitive who has been on the run for 16 years has been arrested as he landed at Liverpool John Lennon Airport.

Mark Fitzgibbon, 49, from Liverpool, was one of the UK's most wanted men and suspected of being in the Netherlands.

He was jailed for eight years in 1999 for plotting to supply drugs and absconded when recalled to prison in 2004, said Merseyside Police.

He was detained just after midnight after flying into the UK from Europe but it is not clear where from.

Fitzgibbon's parole licence was revoked in 2004 when he breached the terms of his release from prison, a police spokeswoman said.

He is being held in connection with his prison recall and for remaining unlawfully at large.

"We know Fitzgibbon was abroad for a while but like many fugitives he wrongly believed he could evade capture," the spokeswoman added.

"There is no safe haven for fugitives and time is no barrier to the pursuit of justice."

The National Crime Agency has been contacted by the BBC.

