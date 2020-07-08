Image copyright Family photograph Image caption Derrin Crawford works for Emirates and is based in Dubai

A British flight attendant is being detained in Dubai with "what appears to be no case to answer" over a drugs raid, her MP has said.

The family of Derrin Crawford, 23, of Liverpool, said she was arrested on 21 June and later moved to Al Barsha jail.

Liverpool Riverside MP Kim Johnson said her family was "very worried" as she has a medical condition.

Campaign group Detained in Dubai, which is assisting her, said she had been treated "appallingly".

The Labour MP said Ms Crawford's family told her they had been denied contact with her since Sunday.

"They have not been allowed to take in toiletries and food. According to family members she is existing on water, bread and jam," she said.

The MP said Ms Crawford, who works for Emirates and is based in Dubai, denies any wrongdoing.

"From what I can gather a test was undertaken for drugs which proved negative, so she is being detained with what appears to be no case to answer," Ms Johnson said.

She said she was making interventions through the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) and the British Embassy in United Arab Emirates.

Detained in Dubai's chief executive Radha Stirling said it was "absurd" Ms Crawford was being held by Dubai police, and that she had been in the "wrong place at the wrong time" as her "date allegedly possessed marijuana".

She told the BBC: "Derrin visited an apartment, and was arrested and detained for something she had no control over."

She said the conditions she is being kept in were "appalling and dangerous".

"Human rights violations are thoroughly documented. We are concerned about Derrin's safety."

The FCO said in a statement it was supporting a British woman "currently detained in the UAE and will look to visit her when local lockdown restrictions are lifted".

"We are in contact with Emirati authorities and have provided details of local lawyers to her family."

A spokesperson from Emirates airline said it was aware of the case but could not comment further.

The BBC has contacted Dubai police for comment.

