Image copyright Google Image caption Detectives have launched a murder investigation

A man who was assaulted in St Helens has died in hospital triggering a murder investigation.

Warren Glover, 33, was assaulted at about 22:15 BST on 13 June in French Street at the junction with Thomas Street in Thatto Heath.

He was taken to hospital where he died on 7 July, Merseyside Police said.

Detectives believe a number of people may have been involved in the assault and may have turned up in a grey Kia Sportage vehicle armed with weapons.

Det Ch Insp Craig Sumner has urged anyone who was in the area of French Street or Thomas Street on the evening of 13 June, or anyone who captured footage on CCTV or dashcam, to come forward.

A 28-year-old woman and a 41 year-old man, previously arrested on suspicion of Section 18 wounding with intent, have been released on conditional bail pending further inquiries.

A 54 year-old woman has also been interviewed under caution in connection with the assault.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk