Image caption Eighty percent of rented property in Liverpool would be covered under new proposals, the council said

A new licensing scheme to crack down on rogue landlords in Liverpool has been put forward.

The city council's cabinet is set to approve plans which will focus on 16 wards in the city, where one in five homes is owned by a private landlord.

The scheme is designed to give the council additional powers to drive up standards and keep tenants safe.

The city's previous scheme expired in April after the government turned down an application to extend it.

Mayor Joe Anderson said the scheme would force rogue landlords to improve electrical and fire safety standards, and deal with issues including damp and anti-social behaviour.

'Cutting corners'

Siobhan Taylor-Ward from Acorn tenants union said since the previous scheme expired tenants have not been "offered the protections they should have been".

Councillor Paul Brant, cabinet member for adult health and social care, said under new plans 80 per cent of privately rented properties in the city would be covered.

He said: "For good landlords this protects them from being undercut by bad landlords who are cutting corners."

But John Stewart, policy manager for the National Residential Landlords Association, said the proposals were "little different" from those recently rejected by ministers and called for a smaller scheme.

He said: "To suggest 80 percent of private tenant properties in Liverpool have problems is just nonsense".

The wards included in the new scheme would be Central, Riverside, Greenbank, Kensington, Picton, Tuebrook and Stoneycroft, County, Anfield, St Michael's, Princes Park, Kirkdale, Old Swan, Warbreck, Wavertree, Fazakerley and Everton.

If approved a 12 week consultation would run from August to October and be submitted to the government in December.