Image copyright Google Image caption Five people, including a child, were taken to hospital after the blaze at Knightswood Court in Liverpool

A child left trapped in a fire in the second floor of a block of flats was rescued by neighbours using ladders.

The fire broke out in the three-storey Knightswood Court block in Allerton, Liverpool, at about 17:00 BST on Monday.

The neighbours helped bring eight people down to safety before firefighters arrived, the fire service said.

Five people including the child were taken to hospital as a precaution.

They were suffering the effects of smoke inhalation but nobody was seriously injured.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service area manager Gary Oakford, said the fire had spread through communal stairways, causing "significant damage".

He said firefighters were "extremely grateful" for the rescue efforts of the neighbours.

The fire was put out by 17:45 and crews remained at the scene for a few hours afterwards.

An investigation into the cause of the blaze will be carried out, a fire spokesman said.