Two men have been charged over the murder of a man who died three weeks after he was attacked.

Warren Glover, 33, was assaulted in Thatto Heath, St Helens on 13 June but died in hospital from his injuries on 7 July, Merseyside Police said.

Peter Walker, 30, from Manchester has appeared before Liverpool magistrates and is due at Liverpool Crown Court on 10 August.

Aaron Stubbs, also 30 from Manchester, is due before magistrates later.

Mr Glover, 33, was attacked at around 22:15 BST in French Street at its junction with Thompson Street, police said.

A 28-year-old woman and a 41 year-old man, previously arrested on suspicion of Section 18 wounding with intent, have been released on conditional bail pending further inquiries.

A 54 year-old woman interviewed under caution in connection with the assault remains under investigation, police said.

