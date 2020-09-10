Bootle Covid-19 hoax-claim salon faces closure by council Published duration 1 day ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright Skin Kerr/Instagram image caption The posters put up in Skin Kerr salon in Bootle were taken down and then put back up again

A beauty salon which was told to remove posters claiming coronavirus was a hoax faces closure after displaying them again.

Skin Kerr salon in Bootle had removed the posters on Tuesday but council officers found they were put back up.

Merseyside Police seized the posters and Sefton's director of public health is set to close the premises, a council statement said.

The BBC has been unable to contact Skin Kerr for a response.

Police visited the salon on Aintree Road earlier in the week to "remind" the owner and staff of their responsibilities around Covid-19 and the posters were removed.

'Posters seized'

A council statement said: "After a meeting with the owner yesterday Sefton Council understood this was a permanent move.

"During the meeting, environmental health officers were also satisfied that all the measures currently required for the safe operation of the premises were in place."

It added: "However, after reports that the poster was back on display this morning (Thursday), they returned.

"The posters in question have been seized and discussions will now take place with Sefton's director of public health to instigate closure proceedings on the premises."

Councillor Paulette Lappin said: "It is so disappointing that at a time when we are all focused on trying to limit the spread of coronavirus in the face of rising figures across the region, the owner of this business is taking this irresponsible action that could put their customers, their colleagues and the wider community at risk."

image copyright Sefton Council image caption Council staff and police have revisited the premises

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk