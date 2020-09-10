Merseyside raids: Drugs and £200k seized as five arrested Published duration 2 days ago

About 1kg (2.2lb) of suspected Class A drugs and £200,000 has been seized during police raids in Merseyside.

Four men, aged 24 to 46, and a 24-year-old woman were arrested in Fazakerley, Melling, Anfield, Huyton and Fazakerley on suspicion of several drug offences.

The raids were part of an an ongoing operation to target crime and drug dealing, Merseyside Police said.

Det Ch Insp Allison Woods said the force would "continue its fight" against serious organised crime.

