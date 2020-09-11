Coronavirus: Merseyside added to watchlist as 'area of concern' Published duration 23 hours ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright Getty Images image caption Residents have been reminded to follow government guidelines to stop the spread of the virus

Merseyside has been added to Public Health England's watchlist as an "area of concern" after a coronavirus rise.

Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram said it followed a "rapid increase" in cases across the Liverpool City Region.

Health officials have warned tightened measures could be reintroduced to stop the spread of the virus if the rate of infection continues to rise.

But Mr Rotheram said there was still time to stop that happening.

"But doing so depends on us and what we choose to do," he added.

"Please follow the advice and act responsibly to help keep yourself and others safe, and help us slow the spread of this disease."

As an area of concern, Merseyside will be subject to increased monitoring and could face additional measures if infection rates do not fall.

Restrictions remain in place in Blackburn with Darwen, Pendle, Preston, Manchester, Salford, Rochdale, Trafford, Oldham, Bury, Bolton, Tameside and Oldham, which remain areas of national intervention.

Rossendale, Hyndburn, Burnley and Stockport remain areas of enhanced support.

'Wake-up call'

Public health officials in Liverpool have confirmed that 303 people have tested positive for the virus in the last seven days, double the previous week.

Liverpool's director of public health Matt Ashton said this should be "a wake-up call", adding "at this rate we are going to be in a very, very serious position again before we know it".

"The next few days are absolutely critical if we are to avoid an escalation and the possibility of the type of measures that we have seen in other areas of the country when cases have risen," he added.

Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson has issued "a plea" for people to follow the rules, adding "Liverpool can't afford another lockdown".

Merseyside now faces the prospect of joining parts of Greater Manchester and Lancashire in having additional Covid-19 restrictions imposed on social gatherings.

image copyright Getty Images image caption Council officials have urged the public not to flout social distancing rules

Councillor Ian Maher, leader of Sefton Council, said the "current rise is a cause for concern".

He said it was "vital" that residents followed government guidelines and continued the "great efforts they have made already to prevent us going into lockdown".

Councillor Graham Morgan, leader of Knowsley Council, said he did not believe the younger generation was solely the reason for the increase in cases, adding that he had "seen people of all ages flouting the rules".

"The simple fact is that this has to stop," he said.

Sue Forster, director of public health for St Helens, said: "We have seen how Bolton in the space of two weeks has gone from having restrictions due to be removed to the imposed closure of bars and restaurants and a ban on mixing with other households."

She said she did not want St Helens to follow this path, adding "the consequences could be devastating".

What do I need to know about the coronavirus?

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk