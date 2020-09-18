Esports platform Virtual Pro Gaming attack: Halewood man charged Published duration 49 minutes ago

image copyright Getty Images image caption The attack on the gaming platform rendered "unable to operate", police said

A man has been charged with fraud and computer misuse offences over an online attack which crashed an esports gaming website.

Merseyside Police said the attack on online platform Virtual Pro Gaming had seen it "illegally accessed" and rendered "unable to operate".

The 26-year-old, from Halewood on Merseyside, was also charged with online shopping and ticket fraud.

He is due to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on 27 January 2021.

The gaming platform allows esports players of games such as football simulation Fifa 20 and warfare series Call of Duty to compete in leagues.

