Murder probe after man found stabbed in Toxteth
- Published
A man has died after being found in the street with a stab wound to the chest, prompting a murder investigation.
Police were called to Prince William Street in Toxteth at about 16:30 BST on Saturday.
The man, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. A man in his 20s is being questioned.
Det Supt Dave McCaughrean said detectives believe it was a targeted attack and appealed for anyone with any information to get in touch.