Two arrested over death of girl hit by car in St Helens Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Google image caption Police were called to reports of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian on Blackbrook Road

A 14-year-old girl has died after being hit by a car in St Helens.

Police were called to reports of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian on Blackbrook Road in the town at about 21:50 BST on Saturday.

The girl was taken to hospital where she later died.

Two men, aged 18 and 19, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remain in custody. Any witnesses have been asked to contact Merseyside Police.

